Man pleads guilty to gun, drug charges in Sebring raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who authorities say had over $12,000 cash and three guns when a Sebring home was raided in February pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to gun and drug charges.

Shane Trainer, 34, entered his pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. All the charges are third degree felonies.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 29. Trainer is free on bond until then. Attorneys on the case are recommending a three-year prison sentence.

Trainer was inducted in May following a February search warrant served at an East Indiana Avenue home in Sebring where police found methamphetamine and $12,194 cash.

Police also found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun; a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun; and a 9mm Uzi.

Trainer is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2009 felony cocaine conviction.

Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of the cash and guns.

