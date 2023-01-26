YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who was arrested by Girard police on a gun charge has pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.

Lewis Powell II, 43, entered his plea today before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is expected to be sentenced May 2, according to court records.

The charge stems from a May 29, 2021, arrest by Girard police when they pulled over a car Powell was driving and found a loaded 9mm pistol inside.

Powell is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 federal conviction on a drug charge.

Powell’s attorneys filed a suppression motion in 2021, claiming the initial traffic stop should be suppressed because of what the motion claimed was a faulty radar unit used to clock Powell’s speed, but Judge Gaughan denied the motion.