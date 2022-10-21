YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested after a federal search warrant was served at his house in May 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to drug and weapons charges in federal court.

Bryan Harris, 37, will be sentenced Feb. 7 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after entering guilty pleas to two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko accepted Harris’ pleas. Judge Boyko will also be the sentencing judge,

An indictment in the case was filed March 31, based partly on a May 6, 2021, search warrant served at the 100 block of E. Auburndale Ave. When the warrant was served authorities found methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun, a .40-czaliber handgun and a .22-caliber revolver, according to the indictment in the case.

The indictment also said Harris sold crack cocaine twice in April 2021.

Harris is not allowed to have a gun because of past convictions for aggravated possession of drugs in 2018 and possession of heroin in 2015 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and aggravated burglary in Summit County Common Pleas Court in 2007.

Harris has been free on $20,000 unsecured bond while awaiting the outcome of his case. That bond continued Thursday.