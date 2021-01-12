Man pleads guilty to charges related to Warren baby’s injuries

Christopher Elliott, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering children in the case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to a 2-month-old baby’s injuries in Warren.

Christopher Elliott, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering children in the case.

In June, staff at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman told investigators that a 2-month-old baby had broken ribs on both sides of her body and a broken femur.

At the time, Warren Detective Nick Carney said there were also healing bones, leading them to believe the injuries weren’t accidental.

Trumbull County Children Services placed the baby with safe family members during the investigation.

Elliott will receive his sentence at a later date, after a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court records.