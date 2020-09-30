Man pleads guilty to charges in Youngstown shooting death

New was one of three people charged in the shooting death of Marion Bugdal in July 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man on trial for murder in Youngstown pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in court Wednesday.

Alex New pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery with a gun specification.

New was one of three people charged in the shooting death of Marion Bugdal in July 2017.

Police have said Bugdal was killed in a failed robbery attempt, though he had little items of value in his home.

Prosecutors said New was the triggerman, and that he told the others they were going to Bugdal’s house looking for gold bars.

Johnnathen Figueroa also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case. He had agreed to testify against New as part of a plea deal.

The third defendant, Fred Nolasco, was found incompetent to stand trial.

New will learn his sentence at a later date.

