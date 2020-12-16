Man pleads guilty to charges from newborn baby’s injuries in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a newborn baby’s injuries in Warren.

Andrew Jacobs pleaded guilty Wednesday to two child endangering charges.

Jacobs was arrested in August on a felonious assault charge after an investigation into injuries discovered on a newborn baby.

A family member said the baby had bleeding on the brain and a broken clavicle.

The baby’s mother told dispatchers she had left the newborn with her boyfriend earlier in the day for about an hour to get groceries.

When police got there, a witness said the mother and baby left to go the hospital.

Jacobs has been charged with domestic violence in the past.

The mother of the baby, Kathleen Long, was later charged as well. She pleaded guilty last month to one count of child endangering.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered in the case, so Jacobs will be sentenced at a later date.