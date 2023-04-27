GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A New York man pleaded guilty to a charge from a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township earlier this year.

Christopher Beeghley, 37, entered the guilty plea to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Beeghley is accused of fatally striking 28-year-old Tyler Estep, of Masury along I-80 in Hubbard Township in February.

Troopers believe Estep ran out of gas and was filling up his car when he was hit by the tractor-trailer driven by Beeghley.

Estep’s body was found near the 232-mile marker at I-80, not far from the Seifert-Lewis Road overpass.

Beeghley did not remain on the scene after the crash. He was identified from evidence collected at the scene and assistance from the public.

According to court records, sentencing was set for 11 a.m. June 7, following a presentencing investigation.