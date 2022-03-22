YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a November stabbing death pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter.

Gerald McMannis, 62, entered his pleas in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum for the Nov. 17 stabbing death of Joseph Catullo, 50, at a Lesher Road home in Beaver Township.

Authorities said the two were roommates.

McMannis also entered a guilty plea to a fourth-degree felony charge of grand theft.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 12 years. Sentencing will take place following a presentence investigation

Defense attorneys Mark Lavelle and Kristina Klecha have told the judge they will argue for a lesser sentence at McMannis’ sentencing hearing.

McMannis was arrested a few days after Catullo’s death by Pennsylvania State Police and Poland Township police. Investigators said he had fled to West Virginia and Pennsylvania in a pickup truck that was registered to Catullo’s home.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich told the judge they agreed to reduce the original charge of murder to manslaughter after talking to investigators and the victim’s family.

Rich said Catullo died as a result of a fight between him and McMannis.

“The facts align more with manslaughter,” Rich told the judge.

Rich also said Catullo’s family did not want to go through a trial after the facts of the case were explained to them so that also helped the parties to come to an agreement.

Also as part of his plea, McMannis will be placed on five years supervision after he is released from prison.