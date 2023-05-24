NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged stemming from the investigation into an altercation at a Niles apartment complex back in January has pleaded guilty.

Denny Lee Adkins pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge in common pleas court Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, a woman called authorities saying Adkins wouldn’t let her leave his apartment. Officers were then told her shoulder was broken in two places.

Adkins will undergo a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing will be set at a later date.