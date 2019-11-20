Man pleads guilty to 2018 shooting death on Youngstown’s west side

Brevetta said Wareham was lured to the home by the defendants so they could rob him of marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of four co-defendants in the March 2018 shooting death of an 18-year-old on the west side pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are asking for a 14-year sentence for 19-year-old Daniel Sullivan. He entered his pleas before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to reduce charges of involuntary manslaughter and robbery with a firearm specification.

Defense attorneys are expected to argue for a 10-year sentence when sentencing is held at a later date, said assistant prosecutor Nick Brevetta.

Sullivan is charged in the shooting death of Brandon Wareham in the driveway of a Rhoda Avenue home.

Brevetta said Wareham was lured to the home by the defendants so they could rob him of marijuana.

Instead, Wareham was shot in his car in front of his girlfriend and died at the scene.

Brevetta said Sullivan is expected to testify that co-defendant Mark Winlock, 19, shot Wareham.

Brevetta said a juvenile who is also charged met Wareham in the driveway before Winlock, Sullivan and a third person, Michael Sherman, 20, rushed the car.

Winlock had a gun and shouted at Wareham to give up his marijuana, but before he could comply he was shot, Brevetta said.

“He does not even get the opportunity before he was shot, Brevetta said.

The three tried to rob Wareham the night before, but Wareham could not make it to the home, Brevetta said.

Sullivan is expected to be sentenced when the trials against the other two adult defendants are completed.