WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stefon Alexander, who was accused for the drive-by murder of Delquan Ware, pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Friday.

Alexander pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications and tampering with evidence.

Delquan Ware was shot and killed on July 31, 2020 while driving.

Alexander turned himself in on December 28, 2020 on the original charge of aggravated murder.

Cameron Tillis was also arrested on charges of aggravated murder, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence for the murder of Ware.

Cameron Tillis

Detectives believe Tillis was the trigger man in the shooting. U.S. Marshalls caught up with Tillis in Seattle in 2021, where he was finally arrested after a year of searching.

Tillis’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 27.

Alexander’s sentencing trial will be scheduled on a later date.