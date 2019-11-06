Man pleads guilty in Youngstown drug-trafficking case

Keilan Clinkscale was one of 12 defendants accused of bringing in drugs and selling them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who once served six years in prison for his role in three homicides is now heading to federal prison after pleading guilty this week to drug charges in Youngstown.

Keilan Clinkscale, 31, entered a plea of guilty Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr.

Sentencing is set for February 12.

Clinkscale was one of 12 people who were indicted in February, accused of selling cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the Youngstown area in 2016 and from May to November in 2017.

In 2012, Clinkscale was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison for three homicides in two separate incidents.

He pleaded guilty to a pair of reckless homicide charges, one for the death of a woman on the North Side in 2009 and the second for a double homicide in 2012 on Wirt Street, also on the North Side.