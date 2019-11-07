LIVE NOW /
Man pleads guilty in Warren crash that killed Mecca woman

A man charged in an April crash that killed a woman from Mecca entered a guilty plea Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in an April 2019 crash that killed a woman from Mecca entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Trumbull County Court.

Kyle Munson, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and DUI in connection to the accident that killed 68-year-old Annette Maraczi, of Mecca.

Police say Munson went left of center on North River Road in Warren and crashed into a vehicle driven by 75-yea-old Betty Geiwitz of Howland. Geiwitz was injured in the crash.

Munson will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing date has not been set.

