Man pleads guilty in murder case on Youngstown’s west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last of three defendants charged with a March 2018 shooting death on Youngstown’s west side has pleaded guilty.

Mark Winlock, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of murder with a three-year firearm specification before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Winlock will be sentenced March 26. He faces a mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

The plea heads off a trial that was slated to start on Monday.

Police said Winlock and two other men planned to rob 18-year-old Brandon Wareham of marijuana on March 3, 2018. Instead, Winlock shot and killed him in the driveway of a Rhoda Avenue home.

Last month, 20-year-old Michael Sherman was convicted of complicity in Wareham’s death. He has yet to be sentenced.

In October, 20-year-old Danny Sullivan pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He is to be sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Two juveniles are also serving sentences for their roles in Wareham’s death.