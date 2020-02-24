Man pleads guilty in murder case on Youngstown’s west side

Local News

Winlock faces a mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mark Anthony Winlock_518077

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last of three defendants charged with a March 2018 shooting death on Youngstown’s west side has pleaded guilty.

Mark Winlock, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of murder with a three-year firearm specification before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Winlock will be sentenced March 26. He faces a mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

The plea heads off a trial that was slated to start on Monday.

Police said Winlock and two other men planned to rob 18-year-old Brandon Wareham of marijuana on March 3, 2018. Instead, Winlock shot and killed him in the driveway of a Rhoda Avenue home.

Last month, 20-year-old Michael Sherman was convicted of complicity in Wareham’s death. He has yet to be sentenced.

In October, 20-year-old Danny Sullivan pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He is to be sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Two juveniles are also serving sentences for their roles in Wareham’s death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com