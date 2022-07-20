YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man charged with the rape of a 1-year-old girl entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the middle of his trial.

Ronald Paris, 28, of Roy Street, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a first-degree felony charge of rape.

Jurors had been hearing the case, which began Monday with jury selection before Paris changed his plea.

He was accused of raping the girl on May 31, 2019.

Paris also pleaded guilty in two other cases. In the first case, he pleaded guilty to harassment by bodily substance, and in the second case, he entered guilty pleas to harassment by bodily substance and intimidation.

He was given an additional three years in those case, making his total sentence 18 years to life in prison.