YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty to amended charges in his arson-for-profit case in Mahoning County.

Juan Rodriguez, 33, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

Rodriguez was charged, along with six others, in a $1 million arson-for-profit case.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the group plotted a series of intentional fires and then collected the insurance money.

Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on Nov. 8.

The alleged ringleader of the group, Patricia Floyd, is set to appear in court for a pretrial Oct. 4.

The cases against the other defendants — Kyrene Rodriguez, Heather Marie Kellar, Theodore Edward Dozier Wynn, Christopher Gibboney and Jessica Gonzalez — are still moving through the court system.