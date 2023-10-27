PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Jackson Center man who was one of 25 people indicted in federal court for selling drugs in the Shenango Valley entered guilty pleas this week in two separate cases.

Michael Love, 46, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, and in a separate case he also pleaded guilty to a count of possessing weapons while under indictment for a felony.

Sentencing will be Feb. 21 before U.S. Judge Cathy Bisson.

Love faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

In June 2021, Love was one of 25 people indicted following a lengthy investigation by several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigating drug dealing in the Valley between June 2020 and June 2021.

Although Love is not named individually in any of the counts in the indictment, he is charged with taking part in a conspiracy to obtain and sell drugs.

The indictment says that investigators seized over $99,000 cash while serving search and arrest warrants at five addresses in Farrell, Hermitage, Sharon and Masury, Ohio, including $58,000 found in a Woodland Avenue apartment in Sharon and an additional $17,000 found in a Shady Avenue home, also in Sharon.

Several defendants have already pleaded guilty in that case.

While on bail in that case, Love was indicted Aug. 30, 2022, on the gun charge. The indictment in the case said in March 2022 he either shipped or received 19 guns including six pistols, 10 rifles and three shotguns.

The indictment does not state who Love got the guns from or who he gave them.