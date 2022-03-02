YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was once a Top-5 Wanted Fugitive by the U.S. Marshals pleaded guilty Wednesday to a firearms charge in federal court.

Jeremy Betts, 37, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio by U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker to 27 months after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an Oct. 29, 2020, arrest by Youngstown police in which Betts was a passenger in a car pulled over at Hillman Street and West Philadelphia Avenue for having no license plate light.

Reports said where the driver was sitting, police found a 9mm handgun, and next to where Betts was sitting, police found a .40-caliber handgun. Police reports do not mention ammunition or where it may have been found.

He was indicted Dec. 3, 2020, by a Mahoning County grand jury but he failed to show up for his arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force later designated Betts a Top-5 Most Wanted Fugitive because of his warrant in the state case. An indictment in his federal case was issued Aug. 11.

Betts was taken into custody in December.

Betts has also been convicted three times, including twice in federal court, on weapons offenses.

In 2006, Betts was convicted of carrying concealed weapons in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court which bars him from having a gun or being around a gun of ammunition.

In 2011, he was convicted in federal court of possession of dangerous ordnance for having a sawed-off shotgun, and in 2015, he was convicted again in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.