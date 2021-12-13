LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused in a deadly crash earlier this year pleaded guilty Friday in Columbiana County Court.

Joseph Matz, 21, of Homeworth, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI in connection to the crash that killed 41-year-old Jennifer Moreland.

Sentencing is set for March 4.

Moreland and her husband, Joshua Moreland were inside their Knox School Road home in Knox Township on Jan. 6 when police say Matz failed to negotiate a bend in the road and crashed into their house.

Joshua Moreland suffered critical injuries.

Matz was not seriously injured in the crash.