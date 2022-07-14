YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Smith Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges involving the fentanyl overdose of a child.

Corey Douglas, 32, pleaded guilty to child endangering. Elizabeth Warner, 26, is also charged in the case.

The couple was arrested in February after the pair took a 1-year-old girl to the township police station because they said she was overdosing, according to a police report.

Reports said the girl, who is Warner’s daughter, had blue lips and a faint pulse when she was checked by a township police officer who also administered the opiate antidote naloxone.

Reports said Douglas and Warner told police they thought the girl got ahold of an old bottle of pain killers that were prescribed when Warner had a tooth pulled, but police say blood tests showed the girl had fentanyl in her system.

Douglas is scheduled for sentencing on August 31.

Warner pleaded guilty in July. She is scheduled for sentencing September 1.