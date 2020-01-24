Man pleads guilty in Boardman jewelry store robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing is set for Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man who pleaded guilty to his part in the robbery of a Boardman jewelry store in 2018.

Clark Greene, Jr., 53, of Philadelphia, Pa., pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Anthony Donofrio to a charge of robbery for the Jan. 29, 2018, robbery of Jared The Galleria of Jewelry on Market Street in Boardman.

Prosecutors are recommending four years in prison while defense counsel will argue for a two-year sentence.

As part of his plea, Greene must also pay over $18,000 in restitution.

His brother, Mark M. Greene, 44, also of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and was sentenced to 17 months in prison.

Township police chased the two from Boardman to the West Side of Youngstown, where both men bailed out of a car they were driving after it crashed at North Dunlap and Mahoning avenues. They managed to elude a manhunt but were captured several weeks later.