YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man’s arm.

Brian Williams, 47, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A charge of aggravated vehicular assault was dropped in exchange for Williams’ plea.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Williams pleaded guilty for a Jan. 7 crash at Tippecanoe and Leffingwell Roads that caused a man in the other car to suffer a broken arm.

Williams also has a previous OVI conviction in 2010 from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

The plea came on the day a suppression hearing was to be held, but the hearing was cancelled because of his plea.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta said he will seek the maximum penalty at sentencing, which is a year on the felony and six months on the misdemeanor.

Defense Attorney Ron Yarwood is expected to argue for a lesser sentence.

Williams’ blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was .242. In Ohio, a person is considered under the influence if their BAC is .08.

Williams declined to take a breath test the night of the accident so blood had to be drawn to get his BAC.

Brevetta said there was a concern by defense attorneys about the way the blood was drawn, which is why they filed a suppression motion.