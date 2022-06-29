WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after being pinned between a fence and a small farming tractor.

According to officials, an Enviroscapes employee was spraying for weeds in Weathersfield when his Kubota rolled over.

It pinned him in between the roof of the Kubota and a fence.

Emergency responders had to cut a hole in the fence to get the victim out.

He was taken via ambulance to the hospital with moderate but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.