Man passes out, then backs up car on Youngstown street, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man found passed out in a car in Youngstown backed it up after waking up, parking it in the middle of the street.

Officers were called about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday to Market Street and Elva Avenue for a report of a man in a car who was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they reported finding Marc Farrant, 40, of Boardman, asleep in the driver’s seat.

Officers knocked on the car’s windows several times in an attempt to wake Farrant up. When he did wake up, he put the car in reverse and backed up about 20 feet before parking in the middle of the street, reports said,

Farrant was taken out of the car, and when he was searched, police reported finding a crack pipe in his pocket. Inside the car, police found a small rock of crack cocaine and what appeared to be ground up crack cocaine in the floorboards, reports said.

Farrant was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.