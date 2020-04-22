Breaking News
Man parked in Youngstown driveway shot in neck

The shooting happened on West Ravenwood Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man that was wounded in the neck late Tuesday in a South Side driveway is in “stable but critical condition.”

Officers found the man after they were called about 10:40 p.m. to investigate a gunshot sensor call in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the victim was sitting in a parked car in a driveway when someone walked up to the car and shot him.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

