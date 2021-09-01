Man painting tower electrocuted in Lawrence County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man painting a tower was electrocuted Monday in Lawrence County.

It happened about 11 a.m. at a tower along Mohawk School Road.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Mahoning Township Police Chief Bob Sipe said the man was working for Morris Painting, which contracted with Penn Power for the work.

The man, who was wearing a harness, came in contact with live wires about 100 feet in the air. He was rescued by a team from Penn Power, Sipe said.

A spokesperson from First Energy issued the following statement: