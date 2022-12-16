YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for a chase he is accused of leading city police on while he was free on bond in a shooting case.

Lamar Ware, 49, was indicted on charges of felonious assault with notice of a prior conviction and a repeat violent offender specification, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Jan. 4 in common pleas court.

Ware was arrested Nov. 13 by Youngstown police when reports said Ware was driving a car that officers tried to pull over at Belle Avenue and Hubbard Road on the East Side.

Police learned Ware had a warrant and a suspended license but instead of getting out of his car when asked, he hit an officer with the door of the car and drove away, reports said.

Ware didn’t stop until it reached a dead end of McGuffey Road, reports said. Ware refused to get out and officers had to use a stun gun on him and drag him out of the car, reports said.

At the time of the chase, there was a bench warrant issued for Ware out of common pleas court. He was free on $45,000 bond on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the shooting of a woman in March on West Hylda Avenue.

Ware posted his bond April 21, court records show. His bond was revoked Aug. 11 at the request of prosecutors and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest Nov. 11, but court records are not clear if Ware was ever picked up after his bond was revoked and then posted bond again.