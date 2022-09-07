YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge.

Cornell Arrinngton, 23, of North Maryland Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Arrington was the driver of a car pulled over about 2:45 p.m. at West Delason and Glenwood avenues for excessive window tint. As police were walking up to the car, a female passenger could be seen putting something in the back seat, reports said.

Police asked Arrington if there were any weapons in the car and he said no, reports said. Reports said officers asked him to roll down the back windows because they could not see inside because of the tint, but Arrington refused.

Police then asked Arrington and his passenger to step out of the car, reports said. A police dog was called and detected the odor of narcotics, reports said.

Police searched the car and found marijuana and a scale in the center console and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the map pocket behind the passenger seat, reports said.

Arrington is not allowed to have a gun or be around guns because of a June 2021 sentence of three years probation on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, which was his first felony conviction.

The conviction stemmed from an October 2020 arrest after he was pulled over at West Princeton Avenue and Hillman Street for speeding and police found some drugs and a loaded Glock semiautomatic pistol underneath his seat.

At the time of his plea in April 2021, Arrington told a judge he had been wounded in a shooting in 2020 and carried a gun for protection.