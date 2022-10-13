YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served four years in prison for the robbery of a Poland Burger King was arrested Wednesday on a parole violation.

Jonathon Daviduk, 25, of Youngstown, was taken into custody for the parole violation as well as a failure to appear warrant from Youngstown Municipal Court for a domestic violence case filed by Mill Creek MetroParks police.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court for the failure to appear. A court date has yet to be scheduled in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the parole violation.

The domestic violence charge was filed July 11 for an incident in the park July 8, according to court records.

Daviduk pleaded not guilty at his arraignment July 18 and was given a $3,500 bond. The case was continued in August because Daviduk’s previous lawyer withdrew from the case because of a conflict of interest.

A new hearing date was set for Oct. 5, but Daviduk failed to appear, which was when the warrant was issued for his arrest on the failure to appear charge.

In October 2017, Daviduk was sentenced to four years in prison by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in common pleas court after he pleaded guilty to his role in an April 2017 robbery at the Burger King on U.S. 224.

At the time, Daviduk tried to withdraw his guilty plea, but he was overruled.

Three other people were also sentenced for their role in the robbery.