YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served 12 years in prison on a manslaughter conviction has been charged with domestic violence in municipal court.

The charge was filed Dec. 1 against Damon Damous, 39, for an incident that happened Nov. 25.

Damous was booked Monday into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation by the Adult Parole Authority, but it is not clear if the parole violation is the domestic violence charge.

City police filed the charge after a woman on East High Avenue called them about 11:15 a.m. Nov. 25 and said Damous had hit her several times while they were arguing.

Reports said Damous is the father of a child of the woman’s and he punched her in the face several times and took her phone so she could not call police.

Damous received his prison sentence for the June 2008 shooting death of Lawrence Anderson II, 22. Police said Anderson was shot June 11, 2008, but not found until June 30, 2008, in an abandoned apartment complex on West Glenaven Avenue.

Damous was originally charged with aggravated murder but pleaded guilty in February of 2009 to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification.