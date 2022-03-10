YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man who posted a combined $40,000 bond in two different courts on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault with a firearm specification was arrested Wednesday on a gun charge by city police.

Brian Butler, 27, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Butler was arrested about 6:30 p.m. at South and East Lucius avenues after a BMW he was driving was pulled over for speeding.

He is free on $25,000 bond from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification, abduction, aggravated robbery, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, disrupting public services, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor domestic violence. He was indicted in August after a May arrest by Liberty police that culminated in a standoff on the East Side.

While on bond in that case, Butler was arrested Jan. 24 by Youngstown police on an aggravated robbery warrant for a May 14 robbery on Dickson Street. He posted a $15,000 bond in that case after he was arraigned in municipal court. The case has since been bound over to a grand jury and indicted in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, reports said Butler told police after he was pulled over, the vehicle he was driving did not belong to him and he refused to roll down a back window when asked by police because he claimed the window was not working. Police asked for the window to be rolled down because it was heavily tinted, reports said.

According to reports, Butler refused several requests to get out of the car and he was acting nervous. When he eventually did get out, he locked the car and put the keys in his pocket. A police dog was called to sniff for anything illegal in the car, but reports said he constantly interrupted the dog handler when he tried to explain the search procedure to Butler.

Butler also claimed he had a concealed carry permit. A records check showed his permit is suspended, reports said.

As the dog began sniffing around the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle appeared and began talking to police.

The dog detected the odor of drugs in the car and police found a small amount of marijuana in the center console. Under the passenger seat, they found a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

The owner of the car also claimed he had a concealed carry permit, reports said.

On May 23, Liberty police were trying to arrest Butler and found him on the roof of a house at Kimmel and Scioto streets on the East Side. He stayed on the roof for three hours before he climbed down. Police recovered a handgun and a stolen car during the arrest.

On May 21, Butler was accused of a robbery in the 500 block of Dickson Avenue. A man reported that when he went to his car, he was hit from behind and knocked out. When he woke up, he was at a home in Boardman. He got a ride back to Dickson Avenue to get his car and discovered a handgun and $2,000 cash he had inside the car were gone. The man told police he suspected Butler because they had a feud.