YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday seized a revolver that can fire shotgun-style rounds from a man during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Jermaine Bunn Jr., 25, of Austintown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Tuesday’s arrest is Bunn’s fourth since 2019 on a gun charge and fifth overall.

Reports said a car Bunn was driving was pulled over about 2:25 p.m. at West Delason and Oak Hill avenues for excessive window tint. Bunn told police when asked that he had no guns in the car, but he appeared very nervous, reports said.

A police dog was brought in and detected the odor of a gun, reports said. Police found a loaded Smith & Wesson Governor, a kind of revolver that can shoot shotgun shells, under the driver’s seat, reports said.

Bunn denied the gun was his.

Bunn was arrested Aug. 31 after a traffic stop at East Indianola and South avenues and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and three counts of possession of drugs. Reports said police found a 9mm handgun in the car, along with two bags of fentanyl and a bag of crack cocaine.

He was arraigned Sept. 1 and posted $17,500 bail Sept. 6, court records show.

Bunn is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 conviction in common pleas court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was given probation in the case but sent to prison in 2017 for a probation violation, according to court records.

In 2019 Bunn was arrested by city police for being a felon in possession of a firearm and skipped his July 2020 sentencing in common pleas court after pleading guilty. He was arrested days later by Mill Creek Park Police who found a gun with him when he was arrested. He was given a sentence of one year in prison for both cases to run concurrent with each other.