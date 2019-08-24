Man now facing murder charges for wife’s death at Coitsville motel

Francis Rydarowicz is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and domestic violence

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against a Hubbard man for the fatal stabbing of his wife at a Coitsville motel.

Francis Rydarowicz, 48, was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

He’s charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Rydarowicz was previously considered a person of interest in the death of his wife Katherine Rydarowicz. She was found stabbed in her back at the kings Motel on US-422 in June.

Francis Rydarowicz also has at least three prior felony arrests for domestic violence, according to police.

He was jailed after the incident on a probation violation charge.