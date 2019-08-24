LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning

Man now facing murder charges for wife’s death at Coitsville motel

Local News

Francis Rydarowicz is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and domestic violence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Francis Rydarowicz, Coitsville stabbing suspect

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against a Hubbard man for the fatal stabbing of his wife at a Coitsville motel.

Francis Rydarowicz, 48, was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

He’s charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Rydarowicz was previously considered a person of interest in the death of his wife Katherine Rydarowicz. She was found stabbed in her back at the kings Motel on US-422 in June.

Francis Rydarowicz also has at least three prior felony arrests for domestic violence, according to police.

He was jailed after the incident on a probation violation charge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com