Man nabbed in Mahoning County sex sting pleads guilty

Investigators say Diaz contacted who he thought was a girl under the age of 18 but who turned out to be an undercover officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending probation with some local jail time for a Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from an undercover police officer posing as a juvenile.

Ommar Castro Diaz, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of importuning and attempted sexual battery.

Prosecutors are recommending probation. As part of that probation, prosecutors are recommending Diaz serve a local jail sentence.

Sentencing is set for December 12.

Diaz was one of 16 people arrested during “Operation Pedi Cure II,” a joint operation spearheaded by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The men were charged after they contacted online who they thought were girls under 18 but who later turned out to be undercover police officers. They were arrested when they went to a prearranged location to meet the person they were chatting with.