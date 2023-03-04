LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is dead after a targeted shooting that happened after the victim was lured outside by a third party, according to police.

It happened on the 200 block of West Spruce Street in Lisbon just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim and suspect had been involved in an argument before the shooting.

A third party knocked on the victims door, lured him outside and then a separate suspect shot him in the chest, according to police.

The victim, Rusty Steele, in his 40s, died from his injuries.

Lisbon police say the suspect initially fled the scene but turned himself in around 5 a.m.

Police will release the name of the suspect after he is charged.