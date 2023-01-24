WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have flagged a suspect as suspicious after he left a clown statue at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a suspect went into the lobby of the sheriff’s office and made several hand gestures into the camera before leaving behind a clown statue, according to a report.

In the video footage, deputies found the man looked into the camera and flipped his middle finger. He then made a gun gesture into the camera, according to the report.

The clown statue was recovered as evidence.

There is no word on if charges are pending.