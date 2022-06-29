YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Halleck Street man is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge he raped a minor.

Martin Demaline, 34, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a first degree felony charge of rape.

He was arrested after an investigation by police that began about 10:35 a.m. when a woman called police and reported that Demaline had raped someone.

Police found Demaline at his home and took him to the police department for questioning. When he was informed he was being charged with rape, he had a seizure and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, reports said.

Demaline was booked into the Mahoning County jail after he was treated at the hospital.