Man lights sign on door of Warren church on fire after being told to leave, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police said a man lit a sign on the door of a church on fire because he was told to stop sleeping on the front stoop.

Police responded to First United Church of Christ on E. Market St. just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The pastor called them because he said there was a man sleeping on the front door step who refused to leave.

When officers got there, they identified the man as 29-year-old William Walker, of Columbus.

Police also noticed something on fire in the doorway of the church.

Walker told them he lit a sign on fire because he was told to leave. Officers were able to put the fire out.

He was arrested on a warrant and now he also faces a charge of arson.

