Man learns sentence for shooting at police officers in Boardman

A judge sentenced Stephen Wilson to 18 to 23-and-a-half years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man accused of shooting at police in the township learned his sentence Friday.

A judge sentenced Stephen Wilson to 18 to 23-and-a-half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of felonious assault.

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street in September 2019.

According to a police report, officers asked Wilson to use the sidewalk after spotting him walking in the middle of Market Street at Gertrude Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said Wilson walked away and later fired a shot, which hit a police cruiser.

The report states officers ordered Wilson to drop the gun and get on the ground, but Wilson fired a second shot at officers.

Law enforcement shot back and Wilson was hurt. He was treated at the hospital before being booked into the jail.

