Man leads police on chase after a break-in in Youngstown, police say

Police chased the car, but the chase was called off on the East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police found a loaded handgun Tuesday tossed from a car suspected of being involved in two separate break-ins at a South Side home, according to a report.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of South Avenue, where a man told them his son was working at a home in the 300 block of East Florida Avenue the family owns when another man showed up claiming ownership of the home.

Reports said the son denied it, but the man threatened to come back, then did, first trying to break down the front door before breaking down the back door.

The son had already left by then. Police checked the house and found no one there.

Witnesses told police the man who broke down the door had a gun.

Police were called back again a short time later and found the back door kicked open again, a window shattered and a water main broke, which was flooding the basement. Police shut the water off, reports said.

Witnesses told police the man with the gun had returned and he pointed the gun at neighbors when he left.

Police spotted the car witnesses said was involved at Gibson and Williamson avenues and tried to pull it over, but the driver failed to stop.

The car turned onto the Himrod Avenue Expressway and the driver threw a gun out the window, reports said. Police later found a loaded .40-caliber handgun there.

Police chased the car, but the chase was called off on the East Side.

Police questioned the owner of the car who they found through the license plate. According to a report, the owner told police he was in Pennsylvania all day, but let a man named Eddie borrow his car.

The owner of the car matched the description of the person at the home, reports said.