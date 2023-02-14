WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Kinsman man is in the Trumbull County jail after reports said he led deputies on a chase just after midnight Sunday that led to his fourth OVI arrest since 2017.

Ryan Hamlin, 37, was arraigned Monday in Eastern District Court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving under an OVI suspension.

Hamlin pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors and was given a total bond of $6,500, with the stipulation that he be placed on house arrest if he is able to post bond.

Reports said deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office were called to a state Route 7 home in Kinsman for a report of a man pounding on someone’s door and threatening to break in.

As deputies were on their way, the caller told dispatchers that the man left, and a deputy saw a truck in the opposite lane driven by Hamlin that matched the description of the truck that was at the caller’s house.

The deputy tried to pull the truck over on state Route 88, but it failed to stop, reports said. Several times the truck went over the center line at speeds up to 70 miles per hour until it stopped in the yard of a house in the 6000 block of Orangeville Kinsman Road.

Hamlin refused several commands to get out of the truck and when he did get out, he refused commands to put his hands in the air and to get in a cruiser, reports said. Reports said deputies had to place him in a cruiser.

There were marijuana flakes throughout the truck and a half-empty bottle of vodka, reports said. Reports said Hamlin also smelled heavily of alcohol. He refused to give a urine sample when he was taken to the jail.

Court records show Hamlin had OVIs in 2017 and 2018 in Eastern District Court and one in 2022 in Warren Municipal Court. In Warren, he pleaded guilty Oct. 25 and was sentenced to 15 days in jail, according to court records.