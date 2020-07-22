Man killed while trying to catch runaway cow near Columbiana Co. auction

Dye became unresponsive and was taken to Salem Hospital, where he died from his injuries

DAMASCUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was killed Tuesday afternoon while trying to catch a runaway cow in Damascus.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s office, 58-year-old Douglas Dye, of Beloit, brought his cow to a cattle auction at the Damascus Livestock Auction on Valley Road.

While letting it out of the trailer, the cow ran into a hay field next to the property.

An auction employee drove his brother’s truck into the field, trying to herd the cow and keep it from running into the road. Dye was also in the field at the time.

While trying to herd the cow, the employee told officials it ran in the opposite direction.

The employee said he backed up the truck to stop the cow and at about the same time that the cow bumped into the truck, he heard Dye scream.

The driver stopped the truck, but officials said Dye had already been hit.

Dye became unresponsive and was taken to Salem Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The death is being ruled as an accident.