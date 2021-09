JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was killed in a crash in Mercer County Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 6:43 a.m. on Interstate 79, south of Fox Mine Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Paul Molloy was driving north on I-79 when he lost control on the wet road and hit a tree. It was raining at the time.

Malloy was pronounced dead at the scene.