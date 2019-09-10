Man jailed on charges that he was destroying property while naked in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of running around Austintown naked, destroying property, is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police arrested Antoine Cox on a warrant Monday.

The warrant was issued after Cox failed to appear in court last week, according to a court official.

Police said on August 30, a woman called police after seeing blood on her door and the sidewalk. She then saw a man, later identified as Cox, pacing angrily in the parking lot, according to a police report.

Police said when officers arrived, Cox was completely naked and sweating profusely. He led officers on a chase, and an officer even hit him with a Taser twice to no effect, according to the report.

Crews eventually sedated Cox and took him to the hospital.

Cox faces inducing panic, resisting arrest, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and intimidation charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.