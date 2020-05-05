Man jailed, gun confiscated in Warren incident

A man was arrested in Warren Monday after police said he was involved in an altercation with another man

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Warren Monday after police said he was involved in an altercation with another man.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to the area of Atlantic St. NE on reports of a person with a gun.

Police talked to a man who said that he was walking along Atlantic St. NE towards North Park Ave. NE when 27-year-old Kasey Rigg pulled up behind him and said, “I should kill you,” according to the police report.

The man said that Rigg pointed a gun at him.

Police were able to locate Rigg’s vehicle as he pulled into a nearby gas station.

Rigg admitted to having a gun but denied pointing it at anyone and told officers he had a CCW permit, according to the report.

Police confiscated the gun and arrested Rigg. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on aggravated menacing charges.