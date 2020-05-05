Man jailed, gun confiscated in Warren incident

Breaking News
A man was arrested in Warren Monday after police said he was involved in an altercation with another man

Kasey Rigg was arrested on aggravated menacing charges in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Warren Monday after police said he was involved in an altercation with another man.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to the area of Atlantic St. NE on reports of a person with a gun.

Police talked to a man who said that he was walking along Atlantic St. NE towards North Park Ave. NE when 27-year-old Kasey Rigg pulled up behind him and said, “I should kill you,” according to the police report.

The man said that Rigg pointed a gun at him.

Police were able to locate Rigg’s vehicle as he pulled into a nearby gas station.

Rigg admitted to having a gun but denied pointing it at anyone and told officers he had a CCW permit, according to the report.

Police confiscated the gun and arrested Rigg. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on aggravated menacing charges.

