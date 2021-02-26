Man jailed after unresponsive dog found in Youngstown home last spring

Veterinarians said lack of medical care is likely what killed the dog

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of not showing up to court Thursday.

Willie Key faces two counts of prohibition concerning companion animals. The charges stem from an incident last May.

Authorities found an unresponsive dog in Key’s Youngstown home. Veterinarians said lack of medical care is likely what killed the dog.

“[The dog] was in distress when we got there and no owner home,” said Mary Louk, with Animal Charity. “Brought back to our facility and evaluated by a vet. Felt he was too far gone, so we had to euthanize it.”