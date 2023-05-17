YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court after police said he led them on a chase Tuesday that started downtown.

Zaylenn Brown, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car Brown was driving at about 3:35 p.m. at West Front Street and Vindicator Square for an expired registration. The car slowed down like it was about to stop, then accelerated and headed for the Marshal Street entrance ramp to Interstate 680.

The car led police on a chase reaching speeds of up to 75 miles per hour on the freeway before exiting on the North Side and stopping at Madison and Foster avenues, reports said.

Brown, who was driving, and an unknown passenger jumped out of the car and began running. Police chased Brown on foot through several yards before finally taking him into custody at Covington Avenue and Scott Street. The other man got away, reports said.

When police searched the car they found three small bags of marijuana, reports said.