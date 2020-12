He is in the Mahoning County Jail facing multiple charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is behind bars Wednesday morning after Boardman police say he led them on a chase.

Police said Marlan Everson led them on a chase late Tuesday night, ending in a driveway on Potomac Avenue.

They said they found a weapon in the car.

Everson is in the Mahoning County Jail facing multiple charges, including failure to comply and improper use of a firearm.