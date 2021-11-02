Man jailed, accused of breaking into Youngstown home, spitting on police officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Willis Avenue man remains in the Mahoning County jail after he was arraigned in municipal court on charges that he spit on a police officer and broke into a home.

Chad Marshall, 42, was arraigned on charges of burglary, assault on a police officer and harassment by an inmate. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Nov. 8 in municipal court. His bond was set at $37,500.

Marshall was arrested about 6:10 a.m. Saturday after police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Lynn Avenue for a report that someone had broken into a home.

When officers arrived, the homeowner was at a neighbor’s house and told police she was awakened by a knock on her door. When she looked outside, Marshall was on the other side of her window, screaming “Help me!” before he broke a downstairs window and got inside.

Police noted that an upstairs window had also been broken out. When they got inside, they saw Marshall upstairs covered in blood and bleeding, reports said. At first, he refused to come downstairs but later did and was told to lie down on the kitchen floor so he could be handcuffed.

Reports said he then tried to bite an officer before he was handcuffed. As he was walked to an ambulance, police say he stiffened and managed to get his hands on an officer’s stun weapon before police could wrestle his hands away. He also bent the same officer’s finger back so far it became black and blue and she had to seek treatment, reports said.

In the ambulance, Marshall spit on an officer and hit him as he was being strapped into a gurney, reports said.

Marshall was treated at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center for cuts before he was booked into the jail.

Reports said the house he was found in was covered in blood and broken glass.