YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who worked for a firm subcontracted by the city school district is in the Mahoning County Jail on $35,000 bond after being accused of making sexually suggestive remarks to a Chaney Middle School student.

Tracy Mitchell, 54, was arraigned Monday before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on charges of importuning, a third-degree felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jail records show Mitchell has yet to post his bond. He has a preliminary hearing Monday.

The charges stem from an Jan. 9 incident at Chaney Middle School, where a female student told authorities that Mitchell got her a vape pen and made sexually suggestive comments to her about what she could do to “pay him off” for getting the pen.

The student ultimately did not take the pen.

Warrants were issued Feb. 7 for Mitchell, but he was not arrested until Friday, when he was pulled over at an OVI checkpoint and officers discovered his warrants following a records check.

He was then given to city police, who booked him into the jail.

The police report said Mitchell worked for Kids Care, a subcontractor providing services to the city school district.

A message was left for a spokesman at Kids Care to determine Mitchell’s employment status.

A message was also left with the spokeswoman of the city school district.